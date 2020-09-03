1/1
Donald C. "Don" Boyd
Donald C. "Don" Boyd

Donald C. "Don" Boyd, age 95, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at Arbors of Sylvania.

A decorated World War II veteran, Staff Sergeant Boyd served his country as part of the 32nd Infantry Division, 128th Regiment as a Tank Commander on Leyte, New Guinea in the South Pacific Theater and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor for actions on the Villa Verde Trail in North Luzon, Philippines.

Post-war, Don was a successful residential painting contractor with notable customers such as the Toledo Museum of Art and the Manor House at Wildwood. Don was also an incredibly skilled woodworker.

Don was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Alice; daughter, Toni (John); brother, David and brother, Tom.

Surviving are sons, David (Lisa), Matthew (Mary Jo); grandsons, Steven, Jacob, and Adam (Andrea); and 3 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, Friday, September 4th, from 4:00–8:00 PM. were funeral services will be held Saturday the 5th at 11:00 AM. Don will be laid to rest beside Alice with full Military Honors at 1:00 PM. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donald's name to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
