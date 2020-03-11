Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
Donald C. Lange


1933 - 2020
Donald C. Lange Obituary
Donald C. Lange

Donald C. Lange, 87, of Toledo, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital. He was born February 27, 1933 to Irwin and Wilma Lange. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Don started Lange's Auto Care in 1968 retiring in 1997. He married Beverly Kleinhans on June 9, 1957 and they had two sons.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane and sister, Darlene Eddie. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly; sons Daniel (Birdie) and Steven (Sue) Lange; grandchildren, Christopher (Adrienne), Brian (Gina), Daniel and Kyle as well as 4 great grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with interment to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may take the form of a contribution to the Cherry Street Mission.

Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
