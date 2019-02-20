Donald C. Leck



Donald C. Leck of Waterville, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born to George and Helen (Lange) Leck on August 11, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio.



Don owned the Toledo Printing Company for 40 years and retired after a 60 years in the industry. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Don was a member of the Toledo Rotary Club, Blue Gavel, Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society, past Commodore of I.Y.F.R , and a member of the Monroe boat club. He enjoyed fishing and skiing, but his main passion was sailing.



Don is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Donald Jr. (Diane), Daniel (Mary Sue), DeAnna (Douglas Taylor), Dennis(Christina) , David, Derek ; step-children, James (Paula) McBeth, Father Jeff McBeth; brothers, Raymond, Vernon (Marilyn) ; 20 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; parents; brother, Norman.



Friends and Family will be received on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, Ohio 43537. the Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 434 Western Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43609 with Father Jeff McBeth presiding. Memorial Contributions may be made to the , Toledo Rotary Foundation, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary