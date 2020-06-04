Donald C. Mallett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Mallett

Donald C. Mallett, 92, of Millbury, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Otterbein Pemberville Senior Life Community. He was born in Toledo on March 22, 1928 to the late Clarence and Bernice Mallett. Don was a 1946 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Toledo in 1950. He served his country in the US Army from 1950-52. Don then went to work for Willy Jeep, later, American Motors and finally Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 1995. On June 4, 1971, Don married Marolyn Collins and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2001. On November 9, 2002 he married Ruth Noren and she survives.

Don was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Genoa. He was a Life Member and Past Master of the Oak Harbor Lodge No. 495 F.& A.M., member of Genoa Lodge No. 433 F. & A.M., and member of Sun City Lodge No. 72. He was member of The Zenobia Shrine, and was active with the Jeepster and Mounted Patrol units. He enjoyed horseback riding, camping, traveling, skiing, wine making and farming his fruit trees and vegetable garden.

Don is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Susan (John) Morris, Jeanne (Rob) Adams, Shelly Megdanoff and Donna (Thomas) Snider; stepchildren, Larry Durivage and Sharon Gillespie; grandchildren, Alexis, Nicholas, Lauren, Samantha, Charles and Marolyn,; and former wife Jacqueline (Brott) Mallett. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marolyn; daughter, Peggy Robertson; and sister: Beverly Mallett.

Visitation will be at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Service beginning at 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Don's memory to be made to St. John's United Church of Christ or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved