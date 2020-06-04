Donald C. Mallett
Donald C. Mallett, 92, of Millbury, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Otterbein Pemberville Senior Life Community. He was born in Toledo on March 22, 1928 to the late Clarence and Bernice Mallett. Don was a 1946 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Toledo in 1950. He served his country in the US Army from 1950-52. Don then went to work for Willy Jeep, later, American Motors and finally Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 1995. On June 4, 1971, Don married Marolyn Collins and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2001. On November 9, 2002 he married Ruth Noren and she survives.
Don was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Genoa. He was a Life Member and Past Master of the Oak Harbor Lodge No. 495 F.& A.M., member of Genoa Lodge No. 433 F. & A.M., and member of Sun City Lodge No. 72. He was member of The Zenobia Shrine, and was active with the Jeepster and Mounted Patrol units. He enjoyed horseback riding, camping, traveling, skiing, wine making and farming his fruit trees and vegetable garden.
Don is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Susan (John) Morris, Jeanne (Rob) Adams, Shelly Megdanoff and Donna (Thomas) Snider; stepchildren, Larry Durivage and Sharon Gillespie; grandchildren, Alexis, Nicholas, Lauren, Samantha, Charles and Marolyn,; and former wife Jacqueline (Brott) Mallett. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marolyn; daughter, Peggy Robertson; and sister: Beverly Mallett.
Visitation will be at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Service beginning at 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Don's memory to be made to St. John's United Church of Christ or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Donald C. Mallett, 92, of Millbury, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Otterbein Pemberville Senior Life Community. He was born in Toledo on March 22, 1928 to the late Clarence and Bernice Mallett. Don was a 1946 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Toledo in 1950. He served his country in the US Army from 1950-52. Don then went to work for Willy Jeep, later, American Motors and finally Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 1995. On June 4, 1971, Don married Marolyn Collins and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2001. On November 9, 2002 he married Ruth Noren and she survives.
Don was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Genoa. He was a Life Member and Past Master of the Oak Harbor Lodge No. 495 F.& A.M., member of Genoa Lodge No. 433 F. & A.M., and member of Sun City Lodge No. 72. He was member of The Zenobia Shrine, and was active with the Jeepster and Mounted Patrol units. He enjoyed horseback riding, camping, traveling, skiing, wine making and farming his fruit trees and vegetable garden.
Don is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Susan (John) Morris, Jeanne (Rob) Adams, Shelly Megdanoff and Donna (Thomas) Snider; stepchildren, Larry Durivage and Sharon Gillespie; grandchildren, Alexis, Nicholas, Lauren, Samantha, Charles and Marolyn,; and former wife Jacqueline (Brott) Mallett. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marolyn; daughter, Peggy Robertson; and sister: Beverly Mallett.
Visitation will be at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Service beginning at 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Don's memory to be made to St. John's United Church of Christ or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.