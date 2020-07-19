Donald C. SullwoldDonald C. Sullwold, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on July 8, 2020, at home peacefully in his sleep with his wife Karen holding his hands by his side. He was born on February 7, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Oregon, Ohio.Donald graduated from Starr Elementary, Fassett Junior High and Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. He continued on to receive his Bachelor and Masters' degree in Education from the University of Toledo. Donald was a teacher that taught in various Toledo Public Schools for more than thirty years. He enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing, going to the movies, watching sports and he also enjoyed playing softball.Donald is survived by his wife, Karen McAlister-Sullwold of twenty-eight years and other relatives and friends.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family, interment Willow Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.