Donald C. "Red" Wolfe


1933 - 2018
Donald C. "Red" Wolfe Obituary
Donald C. "Red" Wolfe

Donald C. (Red) Wolfe, 85, of Toledo, Ohio and Lakeland, Florida lost his fight with cancer November 22, 2018. Born July 27, 1933, he was the son of Fred and Rose Wolfe of Rossford, Ohio, where he graduated in 1951. Don's employment included Owens Illinois, Seagate Convention Center, and Lakeland Convention Center. Donnie was an active member of Riverview Yacht Club and Paragon Lodge #788. He loved boating and was an avid golfer. His many travels with best friend Bob Kontz, included diamond prospecting in British Guiana and exploring Mexico, Panama, and many other countries. Don served in the Army during the Korean War as a high-powered Chef.

He is survived by his beloved, Lois M. Coldiron; children Brad (Shneen) Coldiron, Brent Coldiron, Debra Blossom; grandchildren Jacob (Lindsay) Blossom, Travis (Hailey) Blossom; great grandchildren Emiliah and Baker Blossom; sister Carole (Jim) Harding and family.

A celebration of Donnie's kind and giving life will take place Saturday, July 27th, 2019 from 2 - 4 at Angelo's Northwood Villa, 6630 S. Dixie Hwy., Erie, Michigan 48133.

Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 26, 2019
