Donald (Papa) Collum 11/17/1937 - 4/18/2020 Donald Collum, age 82, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. He was born November 17, 1937 in Toledo to Fred and Beatrice (Decant) Collum. He was a graduate of Waite High School, Class of '55. Don was a reservist in the US Army, serving his country proudly as a military policemen. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1967, retiring in 2000 after 33 years receiving the honor of the #2 Badge. Don began his career as a street patrolman and later served in the Office of Community Affairs and as a resource officer for Washington Local School district. Don was a highly respected member of the force whose contributions to the community were appreciated by those he worked for and with. After retiring from the Department, Don remained active in the Toledo Police Retirees Association. He stayed busy and developed a number of friendships through a part time position driving for Enterprise Car Rental. Don also enjoyed being a part of Waite High School's Alumni Association which allowed him to stay in touch with old friends. It was his relationships with family, however, that Don held the most dear. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent many hours helping with school projects and delighting in their activities. Whether it was attending ball games, cheering them on in sports or encouraging their equestrian activities, "Papa" always had time for the kids. He will long be remembered with smiles and giggles for his silly jokes and fun loving antics, and his culinary achievements with popcorn and noodles are legendary. He was captivated by the laughter and love that surrounded him daily and always remarked how grateful he was to be so blessed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Collum and brother, Russ Collum. Don is survived by his daughters, Pam Brown, Linnae (Mark) Clinton, Marcia (Mike) Culling and Kathy (Rick) Ruple; grandchildren, Nicholas (Madison Bolls) Juliano, Joshua (Sally) Culling, Matthew (Alyssa) Culling, Becca Ruple and Kimberly, James and Kelly Brown; great grandchildren, Piper, Harry and Lincoln Culling and his soon-to-be-born 4th great grandchild, Leyla who is due to arrive in August. Also left to cherish his memory is his sister, Rose Leestma and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The Family is planning a Gathering to celebrate Don's Life at a later date when Friends and Community can once again come together to remember him. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Toledo Police Department "Feet on the Street program or to the Toledo Police Foundation, P.O Box 501, Toledo, OH 43697. To leave a special message for Don's Family please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.