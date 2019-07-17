Donald D. Carrick



Donald David Carrick, age 81, passed away July 16, 2019 at home. He was born January 31, 1938 in Toledo to Arthur and Marindy (McConnell) Carrick. He was employed by Wickes Lumber and Bingham Manufacturing before becoming self employed as a used car dealer (Cherokee Motors) for several years retiring in 1998. Donald enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, and hunting down antiques at the auctions.



In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Donald Carrick; brothers, Clinton and David. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lois A. Carrick; step-daughters, Tina A. Huddleston, Tammy L. (Jeff) Tolson; grandchildren, David and Zackary Tressler, Kody Huddleston, Jonathan Tolson, Nicole (Braxton) Brock; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd (419-392-9500) Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home Memorial contributions may be made to in Donald's memory to Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.



Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019