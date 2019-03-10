Donald D. Layman



Donald D. Layman passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at age 91 at his home in Utica, Michigan after a short illness. He was born in Toledo, Ohio July 14, 1927 to Oscar and Leona Layman. Don attended Waite High School where he was captain of the basketball team and a member of the 1944 and 1945 cross country city championships teams. He was inducted into the Morrison R. Waite High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. After high school Don entered the United States Army for a year. Following his service in the military, Don attended University of Toledo for a year, married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor, and went on to work for Libby Owens Ford in Toledo for twenty years.



In 1969 at age 42, Don left Libby Owens Ford to start his own business with his friend Don Stewart. They started a Multistate Transmission business together in Warren, Clawson and Waterford, Michigan. Don Layman had a fulfilling career running his business with his son Tom until he retired and Tom took over the business.Don and his wife Eleanor, whom he was married to for 68 years, enjoyed vacationing in Florida every Spring and their annual trips to Las Vegas every January. Don attended many Waite High School reunions, including the 2018 reunion, and maintained friendships with his friends from Waite his entire life. He took great pleasure in following Michigan sports teams, and staying on top of the national political news scene.



Don is survived by his wife Eleanor, a retired school teacher and his sons John (and daughter-in-law Carol), who live in Houston Texas, and Tom (and daughter-in-law Ann) who live in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. and grandsons, Nicholas and Benjamin and granddaughters Andrea, Stacy and Allison, his niece Patty, as well as his wide circle of life-long friends and extended family.



In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Don D. Layman's Life will be held in Traverse City, Michigan on his birthday weekend July 12-14, 2019, where he and his wife Eleanor have maintained a cottage and enjoyed countless hours of sailing and fishing on Long Lake for over 40 years.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019