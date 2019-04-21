Donald Dartt



Donald James Dartt, Sr. passed away April 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family at the age of 87. He was born May 5, 1931 in Toledo to Ronald and Mary (Maynes) Dartt and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949.



Don earned his BA Degree from the University of Dayton in 1954.



Don was a High School and NCAA football official from 1957 – 1976 and was inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Assoc. Officials Hall of Fame in 1990.



Don was preceded in death by his son Donald Dartt, Jr.; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Dartt; and nieces, Lisa (Kavanaugh) Fields & Meredith Mergler. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 yrs. Carolyn; children Steve (Pam), Ellen Columber, Mike, Chris and Thom; grandchildren Rachel (Steve) Bisesi, Alex (Jessica) Dartt, Geoff (Jan) Dartt, Emily (Troy) Bannister, Andrea (Rob) Carrell, Brittany Columber, Justin (Tahya) Columber, Deborah Bell, Caroline (Johs) Jablonski, Laura Maimore and Amanda (Brian) Hill; five great grandchildren.



Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home Monday from 4 – 8 PM where funeral prayers will be offered Tuesday at 10 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorial tributes may be made to the University of Dayton Football, the UD Champions Scholars Fund.



www.celebratelifetoledo.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019