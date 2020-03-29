|
|
Donald Duane Raymer
Donald Duane Raymer, age 69, of Temperance, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 27, 2020. He was born June 10, 1950 in Toledo to the late Donald and Bette (Hoover) Raymer. Donald was employed for more than 32 years at General Motors PowerTrain on Alexis in Toledo, Ohio and later enjoyed retirement while spending time with his family.
He was loving, stubborn, ornery and everything in between. His biggest enjoyment was being with his grandchildren and watching them grow. He was a very proud Papa. Donald loved the games of baseball and softball, both playing and coaching. He spent many years coaching softball for Ida, ages 5–13. He had very successful teams, winning the Monroe County Fair Tournament several times. He was passionate and devoted to his teams. He also enjoyed watching and playing hockey. He was a big Calgary Flames fan, and proudly supported his bright red Calgary jacket.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Debra (Snyder); daughters, Julie, Roxanne (Shane), Suzanne (David); nine beautiful grandchildren, Macy, Lillian, David, Donnie, Olivia, Elita, Dylan, Devin, Natalie; sister, Marlene Henderly; and nephews, Ronnie (Tina), Donnie (Charla) and Scott (Monica). He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Beverly Snyder.
The family will be hosting a family gathering at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The family would like to thank Northwest Ohio Cardiology Consultants, ProMedica Vascular Surgery unit and the workers in the Toledo Hospital SICU staff for assisting with comfort and peace of our dear loved one.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020