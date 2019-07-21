The Blade Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
4227 Bellevue
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
4227 Bellevue
Toledo, OH
Donald Duane Warner


1937 - 2019
Donald Duane Warner

Donald Duane Warner, age 81, of Temperance, MI, died July 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born July 24, 1937 in Toledo to the late Alfred and Irene (Knavel) Warner and grew up at Sts. Hedwig and Adalbert Parishes, where he was an altar server. Don graduated from Whitmer High School in 1955 and attended the University of Toledo. He was employed for 41 years at General Mills, Inc. Don was a sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, golf and was an avid Michigan football fan. He also found great joy serving as charter boat Captain of the "Pacifier".

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Dolores Jean (Anderson) Warner; daughters, Christine Warner and Katherine Repp; brothers, Al (Martie) Warner and Gary (Marcia) Warner; grandchildren, Ashley (Peter) Bierzynski, Jessica (Derek) Fritz and Karlie Repp; and great grandchildren, Ava, Landon, and Kya Bierzynski. Don was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Warner.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Don's funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4227 Bellevue, Toledo. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

