Donald E. "Don" Buckholtz, Sr.
Donald E. Buckholtz, Sr., 64, of Maumee, passed away on July 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 30, 1955 in Toledo. Don graduated from Bowsher High School in 1973. On May 4, 1974, he married the love of his life, Theresa Lawrence. They just celebrated 45 years of marriage. Don was recently retired from Ford Motor Company in Flatrock, MI, where he worked as a tool and die maker.
Don loved life and being surrounded by his family. He had an amazing ability to make friends with anyone he met. Don was incredibly kind, generous and always tried to make everyone feel comfortable. He was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Don could always be found working in his yard, wood working or hanging out enjoying life with his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Theresa; four children, Donald Buckholtz, Jr., Jason (Melissa) Buckholtz, Amanda (Jonathan) Tussey and Josh Buckholtz; grandchildren, Alyssa (Richard) Greene, Ashley Buckholtz, Kaylie Buckholtz, Julia Tussey, Lillian Tussey and Jasek Tussey; great-grandchildren, Annie, RJ and Amelia Greene; brothers, Leonard Jr., Michael (Sharon) and Scott (Brenda) Buckholtz; favorite aunt, Dodo; honorary family, Kristin (Erick) Weeman, Tyler Webb and Addison Weeman; beloved pugs, Daisy and Henry; along with countless friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard, Sr. and Donna Buckholtz; brother, Gary; and special pugs, Otis and Emma.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 – 6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).
It was very important to Don to tell everyone to take the time and enjoy life, family and nature. So in lieu of flowers, take the day off of work and do something awesome.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Saste and all the wonderful nurses from Maumee ProMedica Cancer Center for helping Don beat the odds and give us all the time we had.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019