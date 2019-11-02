|
|
Donald E. Connolly
Donald E. Connolly, 89, of Toledo, died October 27, 2019 at UTMC. He was born on April 16, 1930 to Lawrence J. and Martha (Dalley) Connolly. Don was a 1948 graduate of the former DeVilbiss High School and a 1952 graduate of the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy. Mr. Connolly had been a co-owner with Charles Bruner of the Bruner-Connolly Apothecary and also had worked for the former VonEwegen Pharmacy and as a pharmacist with the Kroger Co., retiring in 1993. After retiring he worked part-time for Omnicare of NW Ohio until 2006. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Glendale & River Road), the University of Toledo Alumni Association, a former President of the Toledo Academy of Pharmacy and former member of the Ohio State Pharmaceutical Association, Toledo Drug Club and the Maumee Elks. He was a lifetime Detroit Tiger and Lions fan, an avid fan of the University of Michigan and University of Toledo basketball and football. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, x-country skiing, travelled throughout the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii, Great Britain, Europe and the British West Indies. He also held a private pilot's license, loved riding his motorcycle, along with his wife and was noted for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Surviving is his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia S. (Hammonds) Connolly; his sons, Shawn A. (Kim Spradlin) of San Antonio, Texas and David L. of Mesa, Arizona.
Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Avenue (at Woodley Road) on Monday, November 4, 2019 after 10:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. Interment Ravine Cemetery, Sylvania, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Toledo Humane Society.
Online condolences www.fothdorfmeyer.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019