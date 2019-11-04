|
(News story) Donald E. Connolly, who was a leader in his profession during more than a half-century as a practicing pharmacist, died Oct. 27 at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. He was 89.
He collapsed at home and suffered apparent cardiac arrest, his wife, Pat Connolly said. He had been under treatment for kidney disease.
Mr. Connolly closed his career in 2006 after more than a decade as a part-time pharmacist for Omnicare of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township, which supplies nursing and long-term care facilities.
A former president of the Toledo Academy of Pharmacy, Mr. Connolly also had been a member of the Toledo Drug Club and the Ohio State Pharmaceutical Association.
He was born April 16, 1930, to Martha and Lawrence Connolly and grew up on Burnham Avenue in West Toledo.
He was a 1948 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. He wanted to be a physician but, dissuaded by his father, instead studied pharmacy at the University of Toledo. He was a 1952 graduate and, according to state records online, received his state license to practice pharmacy Oct. 27, 1953.
He worked at the former VonEwegen and Preston Drug Store on Starr Avenue before teaming with Charles Bruner, a fellow UT pharmacy graduate, to open the Bruner-Connolly Apothecary in the Doctors Building, 3939 Monroe St., near Toledo Hospital. The small store had a compounding room and chiefly served patients coming from medical appointments in the building.
The partners shared duties equally.
"They were able to work everything out," his wife said. "They always got along so well."
Mr. Bruner sold his share of the business to Mr. Connolly in the early 1980s before relocating to Houston, where Mr. Bruner's wife completed her medical training. Mr. Connolly sold the store later that decade and became a pharmacist at the Kroger store on Woodville Road in Oregon for six years, retiring from full-time employment in 1993.
He liked outdoor pursuits, including fishing, hunting, and camping. Into his early 70s, he went cross-country skiing in the Toledo Area Metroparks and in northern Lower Michigan.
"We used to be out there when it was a chill factor of 30 below and be the only ones out there," his wife said.
He had a pilot's license for a time. He and his wife enjoyed traveling the country on a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. His wife later got her own motorcycle.
The couple switched to scooters, but still rode into the early 2000s.
"It was fly with the wind," Mrs. Connolly said. "We always wore helmets, but we met so many nice people on these trips, fellow bikers."
He was known for his humorous comments, which his wife intended to compile as a book.
"He had such a quick wit. You say one word, he'd come back with something instantly," his wife said.
He did contribute that wit - as "Fictions and Facts From Don's Almanacs" - to his wife's social media posts.
While in high school, Mr. Connolly played saxophone and clarinet in a dance band that included saxophonist Jerry Sawicki, who later owned a realty company, and drummer Bob White. He was a fan in later years of classic country music performed by the likes of George Jones, Jim Reeves, Faron Young, and Dottie West.
He was a veteran of the Army Reserve.
Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Hammonds, whom he married Sept. 13, 1974, and sons Shawn and David Connolly
Funeral services will begin at noon Monday at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, with visitation after 10:30 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a member, or to the Toledo Area Humane Society, Maumee.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 4, 2019