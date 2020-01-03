|
Donald E. Fortress
June 28, 1939-December 30, 2019
Donald Eugene Fortress, age 80 of Holland, Ohio Passed away at 1:15am on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Holland. He was born on June 28, 1939 in Holland, Ohio, one of four children born from the union of the late Willard and the late Anne (Jackson) Fortress. Donald attended Holland High School with the class of 1957. As soon as he was able, Donald proudly enlisted into the United States Navy where he served his country for four years aboard the USS Jasper and USS Ranger.
Soon after his time served in the military, Donald met the love of his life the former, Colleen Prange; they were wed on June 24, 1961. He worked hard to support his family by working at Jeep, doing medical research at the Toledo Hospital and also Dura as a supervisor where he retired from.
Donald was a family man, putting the needs of his family before his own. He cherished nothing more than the time he spent with his grandchildren, especially when he was able to share some of his stories from the Navy. Donald could often be found working hard out in his yard, along with reading, baking and listening to gospel music. He will always be remembered for his peanut brittle that he made every year for his favorite holiday, Christmas.
Left to cherish his memory, Donald leaves his children, Ed (Marianna) Fortress, Colleen Renea (William) Schaffer and Courtney (Brian) Stutz; siblings, Alice Hill and Michael Fortress; grandchildren, Michael Fondessy, Dr. Ashley (Dr. Kevin Schuller) Fortress, Erin (Charles) Escamilla, Erica Herbster, Kelsey (Brandon Dunn) Fortress, Riley and Eric; and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his loving wife, Colleen; a sister, Judy Billings and an infant son, Victor Todd.
Friends may gather from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 also at Neville-Shank Funeral Home. Procession will follow to Ottawa Hills Memorial Park for interment.
www.neville-funeral.com
