Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kohli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Kohli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Kohli Obituary
Donald E. Kohli

Donald E Kohli, 91, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio passed in his home in Summerville, South Carolina on March 13, 2020. Don and his wife were members of St Rose Church in Perrysburg for 50 + years.

Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary. He leaves his daughter, Barbara (Gary) Linnum, of Summerville, SC; and 4 Grandsons, Michael (Christine) Buczkowski, Christopher (Courtney) Buczkowski, Bryan (Amy) Mancini and Marc (Sally) Mancini. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen (Arthur) Mancini. Don worked for the B&O and C&O railroads for almost 30 years. He was also a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed gardening and traveling. Don will be missed by all his friends and family.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -