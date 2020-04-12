|
|
Donald E. Kohli
Donald E Kohli, 91, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio passed in his home in Summerville, South Carolina on March 13, 2020. Don and his wife were members of St Rose Church in Perrysburg for 50 + years.
Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary. He leaves his daughter, Barbara (Gary) Linnum, of Summerville, SC; and 4 Grandsons, Michael (Christine) Buczkowski, Christopher (Courtney) Buczkowski, Bryan (Amy) Mancini and Marc (Sally) Mancini. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen (Arthur) Mancini. Don worked for the B&O and C&O railroads for almost 30 years. He was also a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed gardening and traveling. Don will be missed by all his friends and family.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020