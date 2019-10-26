|
(News story) Donald E. Kramer, a Maumee High School teacher for 30 years who as Maumee recreation director helped introduce a community race that drew wide participation, died Oct. 12 at Worthington Christian Village, Columbus, where he lived the last three years. He was 78.
He had cancer, his son, Jon Kramer, said.
Mr. Kramer, formerly of Maumee, suffered a brain aneurysm in 1994 and retired. He'd trained as a runner, his son said, and after the aneurysm, "he worked very hard at his physical and his occupational therapy. He was disciplined. He seemed to do what he set his mind to."
He and his wife, Jane, moved to northern Lower Michigan in 1997 and settled in central Ohio in 2003.
He was a teacher in special education at Maumee High for about 20 years.
"He was really dedicated to the work he did," his daughter, Kelley Kramer Sieger said. "He saw the potential in kids and didn't want kids to slip through the cracks. He saw there was a need for that population."
He closed his career teaching honors history.
"He got a lot of satisfaction just from being an educator," his son said. "He said sometimes history isn't the most interesting subject for a lot of people, but it teaches discipline, teaches them to work on things they may not particularly enjoy."
He aimed to help build up young adults, his daughter said.
"It wasn't just about the curriculum he was teaching them, but about life and a good work ethic and learning how to learn and reasoning skills," his daughter said.
He coached tennis and volleyball and supervised intramural programs at school. In 1978, then-Maumee Mayor Arthur Buffington appointed Mr. Kramer to be city recreation director, a position he held for several years. Most activities he oversaw took place in the summer, his daughter said, but recreation programs for all ages occurred year-round.
Two Maumee residents approached him with an idea for a community band - Jerry Kiger, who played trumpet and had directed the high school band, and Donna Cottier, who played clarinet and was a Blade reporter. Mr. Kramer, a trombonist, went to City Council, which approved and provided funding. The Maumee Community Band first met in March, 1979, according to an online band history.
Mr. Kramer and David DuGai, then a recreation assistant supervisor, put together a race to bring the community together. About 150 people took part the first year, when the race was 10 kilometers, Mr. DuGai told The Blade in 2001. The race, now a 5K, is still held every July.
"It was another job where he was serving the community," his daughter said.
He was born Nov. 6, 1940, to Esther and Clarence Kramer and was a 1958 graduate of Genoa High School.
He received a bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University in 1962 and a master's degree from Bowling Green State University in 1967.
A woodworker, he made tables and bookshelves for friends and family, stools and toys for grandchildren, and he had a vegetable garden every year.
"He was interested in somebody else's day," his son said. "He genuinely liked people. He had a funny story to tell."
His wife, the former Jane Roberts, taught special education in the Springfield schools. She died May 16, 2008.
Surviving are his daughter, Kelley Kramer Sieger; son, Jon Kramer; sister, Doris Kreager; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Fallen Timbers Visitor Center on Jerome Road in Maumee, with a brief ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019