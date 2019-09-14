|
Donald (Don) E. Sloan
09/14/2018-09/14/2019
It has been a year since God took you home. We love you and miss you everyday. Never a day goes by that you are not in our thoughts and prayers. You will forever be in our hearts! We know you are our guardian angel always keeping watch over us everyday! Go Blue!! #1 Fan!
Love you, your loving wife, Linda, children, Jerry & Leslie, Jim & Kim, grandchildren, Gaven, Gabrielle, Gwenyth, Owen & Eli (Ellie & Missy, too)
