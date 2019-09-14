Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. (Don) Sloan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. (Don) Sloan In Memoriam
Donald (Don) E. Sloan
09/14/2018-09/14/2019
It has been a year since God took you home. We love you and miss you everyday. Never a day goes by that you are not in our thoughts and prayers. You will forever be in our hearts! We know you are our guardian angel always keeping watch over us everyday! Go Blue!! #1 Fan!
Love you, your loving wife, Linda, children, Jerry & Leslie, Jim & Kim, grandchildren, Gaven, Gabrielle, Gwenyth, Owen & Eli (Ellie & Missy, too)
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.