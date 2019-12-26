|
Donald E. Timony
Donald Edward Timony died peacefully December 23, 2019.
He was born July 14, 1930 to Clara and Eugene Timony in Cleveland, OH.
Don married Glendora Cahill with whom they had 3 children, Daniel (deceased), Glenni (Gordon) Light, and Lenore (Ed) Howard.
The multitude of wonderful memories we have of Don far exceed the space available in this paper so if you can, come join us to share and celebrate his life.
Don was co-owner of Timony Railway Construction Company for over 30 years, and always made sure he had time for the things he loved - people, adventure, nature and living life to the fullest whether that be hunting, gardening, boating, camping, snowmobiling, skiing, fishing, singing, playing poker, running a marathon, golfing, flying planes, walking or spending time with his family.
He was always there loving and supporting his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.
Don was an active member of AA for 43 years, helping other to live one day at a time while enjoying life. Don was touched by and impacted many lives.
To continue impacting lives, please make a donation to Open Door Ministry, Inc.
Don wanted us to have a farewell party for him so if you can, come join us to share memories and celebrate his life.
Visitation to be held Friday, December 27, 2-8 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Funeral services will begin in the mortuary on Saturday, December 28th at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at St Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, with a luncheon/celebration to follow. And please, donate to OpenDoorToledo.org
Published in The Blade from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019