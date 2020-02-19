|
Donald "Don" E. Whitt Sr.
Donald "Don" E. Whitt, Sr., 83, of Toledo, OH died February 16, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born in Pliny, WV to Doan and Lou Ella (Conner) Whitt. Don met his lovely bride, Joy Goldsworthy, at a young age and they married in 1961.
Don served in the US Navy from 1956 until 1960, working on airplanes; after his service, he was a process engineer for Dana for 34 years before retiring. He loved hunting in Texas and fishing on Lake Erie with his sons; in his younger years, he enjoyed bow hunting. An avid Ohio State fan for life, he loved cheering on his Buckeyes with family.
He loved helping others, taking care of his parents and in-laws, and caring for his grandchildren after he retired. Family was the most important thing to Don.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Joy; children, Cheryl (Rick) Macek, Michelle (Ernie) Grodi, Donald (Angela) Whitt and Doan (Cynthia) Whitt; grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle), Michael (Teri), Megan, Alexa (Matt), Melissa (Chris), Ciera, Abigail and Zachary; great grandchildren, Eleanor, Hudson, Lincoln and Oaklyn; and brothers, Albert and William (Pat). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Jane (Robert).
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a scripture service at 6 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home at 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be private.
In lieu flowers; donations can be made to the and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church building fund
