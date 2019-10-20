|
|
Donald Edward Kramer
Born November 6, 1940, Don Kramer departed this life on October 12, 2019, at age 78. He was raised in Genoa, Ohio, by Esther and Clarence Kramer. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1958 and earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from The Ohio University and Bowling Green State University in 1962 and 1967. Don taught from 1964-1994 at Maumee High School in Maumee, Ohio. He enjoyed 25 years of retirement - living in northern Michigan and central Ohio. Don appreciated life. He was generous and kind to his family and friends. He cared for the students he taught and treated everyone with respect.
Don enjoyed many activities: gardening, cooking, woodworking, boating, fishing, music, etc. - too many to list. He loved reading and sports, with an emphasis on Ohio State football and Cleveland Indians baseball.
How do we summarize a great person's passing? Simple. In the evening of their life they looked back and said their day had indeed been splendid. Don had a wonderful day.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Roberts) Kramer and his parents. Don is survived by his children, Kelley and Jon (Charlotte) Kramer; grandchildren, Jonathan Heinze, Elizabeth Blythe, Christina Sieger, Maggie and Lily Kramer and sister, Doris Kreager. "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make".
A celebation of Don's life will occur Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Fallen Timbers Visitor Center, 4949 Jerome Road, Maumee, OH 43537, from 11am-2pm, with a brief ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019