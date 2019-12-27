|
|
(News story) Donald Edward Timony, a former railway construction company owner who maintained a full and busy life in retirement, died Monday after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 89.
Mr. Timony, a longtime Maumee resident, had been living in Genesis Village in Toledo.
His family said he was active up until a bout of pneumonia several weeks ago.
"Five weeks ago, he was fine," his daughter Lenore Howard said.
Never sedentary, Mr. Timony took up several hobbies after retiring in his mid-60s. He spent his days golfing, fishing, and rediscovering an old passion: flying airplanes. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, gardening, boating, camping, snowmobiling, skiing, and singing.
"He was always busy, was always out learning new things and making new friends. He always thought that was important," his daughter said.
He was also an avid runner who completed his first marathon at age 56.
His foremost passion, however, was helping others through Alcoholics Anonymous. Mr. Timony was a member of the recovery group for 43 years.
"That program changed his life, and he tried to help others change," his daughter said. "When he was dying that last night, he said that he hoped he made contributions. I told him, 'Yes, I know you did, Dad. A huge contribution.' "
Mr. Timony was the co-owner with his late ex-wife of Timony Railway Construction Co. for more than 30 years, building and maintaining railway lines for area companies, his daughter said. He began his career working for the Penn Central Transportation Co. and founded his company in 1966, first based in Maumee then Whitehouse.
Mr. Timony was born July 14, 1930, to Clara and Eugene Timony in Cleveland.
He married Glendora Cahill and had three children before divorcing in 1999. He is survived by daughters Ms. Howard and Glenni Light; his son, Daniel Timony, predeceased him.
He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His daughter described him as a "true Irishman," who would always tell a tale "with a glint in his eye." He enjoyed joking around with his grandchildren and was known to cheat at Candy Land.
Mr. Timony requested a party be held in celebration of his life. At the event, family members plan to distribute note cards on which guests can write how he contributed to their lives.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Coyle Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin in the mortuary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.
The family requests contributions be made to Open Door Ministry.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 27, 2019