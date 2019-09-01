|
Donald Eric Morgan
Donald Eric Morgan, age 59, of Toledo, died August 27, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born November 26, 1959 in Toledo to Melvin and Joanne (Baightel) Morgan and graduated from Start High School. He was employed at Lowe's at Alexis and Lewis in customer service.
In his free time, Donald enjoyed watching television, spending time with his friends at his favorite restaurants and visiting the casino. He was meticulous by nature, quiet, intelligent and caring – dedicated to his parents throughout his life.
Left to cherish Don's memory is his mother, Joanne; sisters, Denise (Michael) Smith, Janet Mormino and Debbie Morgan; a niece and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; and brother, Edward Morgan.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). A procession to Weston Cemetery in Weston, Ohio and graveside services will follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Children's Cancer Research Fund or a .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019