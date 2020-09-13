1/1
Donald Francis Berger
1926 - 2020
Donald Francis Berger

Donald Francis Berger, a Decorated W.W.II Navy Veteran, passed away Monday September 7, 2020, at Heritage Village, from complications of Parkinson's Disease, he was 94. He was born March 20, 1926, in Monroeville, OH, to parents John and Amelia (Ringline) Berger. Don was proud to have served as a tail gunner on a PB4Y-2 bomber with the US Naval Air Corps. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Silver Star, 2 Purple Hearts and campaign medals and ribbons.

Don is survived by sons, William (Phoebe), Michael (Donna), and Martin (Mary) Berger; daughter, Gail (Larry) Augustine; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Joann and Catherine, both of Willard, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Bettye June (Schumaker) Berger whom he wed July 10, 1944; and sisters, Margaret, Nita and Jacqueline.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH. Wednesday, September 16th from 11 a.m. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. Donald will be laid to rest beside Bettye at Toledo Memorial Park, with Naval Honors. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the St. Jude Research Hospital, or the Veteran's Organization of your choice. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
