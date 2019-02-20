Donald Frank McEwen



Donald Frank McEwen, age 86, of Maumee, OH went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. He was born August 3, 1932 in Toledo to James and Mayme (Fout) McEwen. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean War. He was employed with Columbia Gas for 37 years before retiring in 1989. Don grew up in East Toledo and later moved to the Shoreland Community where he coached the Washington Local Shoreland Firebirds Football for 16 years. He also coached baseball and fifth through seventh grade basketball for Shoreland. Don was an active member of Northpoint Church of the Nazarene.



Don is survived by his loving wife, Garnet M. McEwen, they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage in June 2019. He is also survived by children, Jeff (Brenda) McEwen, Brenda (John) Kennedy and Bonnie (Kenneth) Klatt; grandchildren, Kenny (Abby) Klatt, Brian (Laramie) Kennedy, Kalani McEwen, Robert Klatt, Andrew Klatt and Courtney Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Peyton Klatt, Micah Klatt, Aiden Klatt and baby boy Klatt due to arrive in April; sisters, Shirley Douglass and Marilyn Reeves; sisters-in-law, Doris McEwen and Carol McEwen and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Kennedy and siblings, James McEwen, JoAnn McCloskey and Robert McEwen.



The family will receive guests Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Northpoint Church of the Nazarene in Don's memory.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary