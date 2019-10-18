|
Donald Frederick Avers
Donald Frederick Avers, 94, of Gibsonburg, OH died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born February 19, 1925 in Woodville, OH to the late Ervin and Dora (Schroeder) Avers. He was a 2016 Honorary Graduate of Woodmore High School. He served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman stationed in Germany. On April 19, 1952 he married the former Ruth E. Radeloff and she survives.
Don was a lifetime farmer who started as a seed salesman and became a Director of the Farmers Elevator in Elmore. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore where he served as former Treasurer, Deacon, Elder, Trustee and Council Member. He also held memberships in the Ohio Farm Bureau, Woodmore FFA Alumni, the Woodville and Elmore American Legions.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Ruth of Gibsonburg; children: Patricia (Dr. Mitcheal) Bowen of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Janet (Mark) Wendt of Gibsonburg, OH; Janus (Doug) Perkins of Elmore, OH; and Thomas (Lori) Avers of Gibsonburg, OH; 11 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; brother, Earl Avers of Oregon, OH; and sister, Lois Lieske of Elmore. He was preceded in death by a brother, Luther Avers.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore, with the Rev. Stephen Lutz officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019