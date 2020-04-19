Donald Frederick Mercer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Frederick Mercer Jr. Donald Frederick Mercer Jr., age 88, of Northwood Ohio passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born March 31, 1932 in Toledo Ohio to Donald Sr. and Ruth (Klawitter) Mercer. He graduated from Clay High School in 1950, where he excelled in sports and was inducted into Clay Athletic Hall of Fame. He began employment with LOF now Pilkington in 1949 while still in high school and where with the exception of four years spent in the U.S. Coast Guard, he remained until his retirement. He married Helene (Chris Lang) on October 13, 1956 and settled in Northwood. Together they would raise three boys who gave them four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He and Chris loved to travel, and many times vacationed in Jamaica. Don was a member of the Masons organization. He loved to fish and hunt. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, James; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Minna Lang; grandparents, Albert and Selma Klawitter, Mainly and Minnie Mercer Hannigan; sister-in-law, Barbara Mercer; brother-in-law, Francis Grosjean; niece, Kristie Mercer; and nephew, James Mercer. He is survived by sons, Gary, Dale (Laura), Donald III; grandchildren, Eric Mercer, Danielle Moree, Joseph Mercer, and Donald Mercer; great-grandchild, Ryleigh Mercer; sister, Virginia Grosjean; and nieces, Vickie, Shellie, Terrie, Amie, Julie, Carla, Debbie, and Cindy. There will be no service at this time. A private burial will take place Lake Township Cemetery. Our family wants to express our profound gratitude to Elaine Mihalko for all the concern, companionship and care she gave to Don and our family. Freck Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements. www.freckchapel.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved