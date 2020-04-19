Donald Frederick Mercer Jr. Donald Frederick Mercer Jr., age 88, of Northwood Ohio passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born March 31, 1932 in Toledo Ohio to Donald Sr. and Ruth (Klawitter) Mercer. He graduated from Clay High School in 1950, where he excelled in sports and was inducted into Clay Athletic Hall of Fame. He began employment with LOF now Pilkington in 1949 while still in high school and where with the exception of four years spent in the U.S. Coast Guard, he remained until his retirement. He married Helene (Chris Lang) on October 13, 1956 and settled in Northwood. Together they would raise three boys who gave them four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He and Chris loved to travel, and many times vacationed in Jamaica. Don was a member of the Masons organization. He loved to fish and hunt. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, James; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Minna Lang; grandparents, Albert and Selma Klawitter, Mainly and Minnie Mercer Hannigan; sister-in-law, Barbara Mercer; brother-in-law, Francis Grosjean; niece, Kristie Mercer; and nephew, James Mercer. He is survived by sons, Gary, Dale (Laura), Donald III; grandchildren, Eric Mercer, Danielle Moree, Joseph Mercer, and Donald Mercer; great-grandchild, Ryleigh Mercer; sister, Virginia Grosjean; and nieces, Vickie, Shellie, Terrie, Amie, Julie, Carla, Debbie, and Cindy. There will be no service at this time. A private burial will take place Lake Township Cemetery. Our family wants to express our profound gratitude to Elaine Mihalko for all the concern, companionship and care she gave to Don and our family. Freck Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.