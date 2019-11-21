|
|
Donald G. Grodi
Donald G. Grodi, 76, is finally at peace after a long struggle. He passed Wednesday, November 13, 2019, with his family by his side. Don was born in Toledo, OH, August 23, 1943, to parents Leo and Myrtle (Dorsha) Grodi.
He was employed with General Motors for more than 35 years, retiring in 2000. Don was proud to have served with the Army National Guard. He was a firefighter with the Sylvania Township Fire Department for 17 years, where he attained the rank of Captain. Don was a Charter Member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and bowler, rolling two 300 games. Don especially enjoyed vacationing at Fort Myers Beach and Drummond Island.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon (Vineyard) Grodi; daughter, Kelly (Andy) Sporleder; son, Ken (Kelly) Grodi; grandchildren, Brandon (Jen), Kendra, Kelsey, and Keith; great-grandchildren, Addelyn and Johnny; and brother, Leroy "Babe" Grodi. Don was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle Sporleder; sister, Phyllis Glase; brothers, Leo Jr. "June" and Lee "Bud" Grodi; and beloved dog, Betsy.
Friends are invited to gather to celebrate Don's life at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, on Sunday, November 24, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., where the Loyal Order of the Moose and the Sylvania Township Fire Department will perform a service at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the donor's choice of a hospice or charity organization would be appreciated.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019