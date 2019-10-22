|
Donald "Don" G. Nyburg
Donald "Don" G. Nyburg, 88, of Temperance, MI, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born June 5, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of Richard and Vera (Barker) Nyburg. A 1949 graduate from Bedford High School, he married Scharis J. Hills on April 12, 1952. Don retired in 1991 from Taystee Bread after 35 years. He was an active member of Blissfield Baptist Church and former member of First Baptist Church of Temperance, where he served in many capacities, including deacon, Sunday School teacher, and many aspects of the music ministry. He enjoyed playing games, gardening, farming, watching the Detroit Tigers, traveling and spending winters in Florida. Don also served on the Ida School Board of Education and the Ida High School Band Boosters. He most enjoyed having fellowship with family and friends, and he loved to tease!
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Scharis; children, Denise (Bob) Johnson, Diane (Cliff) Montri, David (Sandy) Nyburg, Daryl (Lydia) Nyburg, Debra (Mike) Weaks; grandchildren, Bryan (Tera) Jason, Kelli (Chris), Mark (Adrienne), Kurt (Christina), Craig (Miah), Laura (Steve), Tara, Alex, Zach, Dylan and Joe; great grandchildren, Rylee, Braxton, Reagan, Samuel, Isaac, Benjamin, Jocelyn, Summer and Ivan. Don was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Nyburg.
Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Blissfield Baptist Church, 717 N Monroe St, Blissfield, MI 49228. Interment will be private prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to Young Life of Southeast Michigan.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019