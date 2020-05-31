Donald Gene MillerDonald Gene Miller, age 84, of Toledo's Shoreland Community, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He was born on April 9, 1936, in Continental, OH. Don was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He worked for the Lucas County Toledo Area Sanitary District for 40 years - as a Garage Mechanic, Night Supervisor and Supervisor. After his retirement from the Sanitary District, he kept busy as an assistant at Hardwood Connection. Don was a huge fan of Ohio State Football. He also enjoyed volunteering for many parish festivals at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church over the years. He was a member of the VFW Point Place Post 3265 and the Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579. Don was always supportive of his children and grandchildren, following them "from pillar to post" to sporting events, dance recitals, and school musical performances. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he cherished his family and friends and will be greatly missed.Don is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Karen (Point-Barrett) Miller; sons, Mark Miller, Michael (Bobbye) Barrett, Michael Miller, Tim Barrett, and Martin Miller; daughters, Melissa (Corey) Bomia and Andrea (Brent) Dhondt; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and brother, Richard Miller. He was preceded in death by mother, Dorothy (Kessler) Miller; father, Harry Miller; stepfather, Winfield E. Miller; and son, Dennis Barrett.Visitation will be Monday, June 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5153 N. Summit St.. where the family will also greet attendees beginning at 9:30 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Toledo Memorial Park. All those attending the visitation and Funeral Mass are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines for the protection of the family and each other.Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences and memories can be shared at