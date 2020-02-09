|
|
Donald Herbert Reighard
Donald Herbert Reighard, 77, of Erie, MI passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. He was born October 29, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio to Herbert and Eleanor Reighard. He was employed for over 25 years at Mason Consolidated Schools as a science teacher. He served in the Peace Corps from 1963-1965 in Gabon, Africa. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He will be lovingly remembered for his constant witty commentary and observations on life, and as a loving brother, uncle, great uncle and loyal friend.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Reighard and Eleanor (Reighard) Ball; brother, Richard Reighard (Barbara); and nephew, Mark Reighard. He is survived by his niece, Kristin Scherzer (Stephen); nephew, Scott Reighard; great nephew, Nicholas Scherzer; and great niece, Megan Scherzer. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Zoo. Arrangements are made by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020