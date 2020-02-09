Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reighard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Herbert Reighard


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Herbert Reighard Obituary
Donald Herbert Reighard

Donald Herbert Reighard, 77, of Erie, MI passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. He was born October 29, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio to Herbert and Eleanor Reighard. He was employed for over 25 years at Mason Consolidated Schools as a science teacher. He served in the Peace Corps from 1963-1965 in Gabon, Africa. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He will be lovingly remembered for his constant witty commentary and observations on life, and as a loving brother, uncle, great uncle and loyal friend.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Reighard and Eleanor (Reighard) Ball; brother, Richard Reighard (Barbara); and nephew, Mark Reighard. He is survived by his niece, Kristin Scherzer (Stephen); nephew, Scott Reighard; great nephew, Nicholas Scherzer; and great niece, Megan Scherzer. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Zoo. Arrangements are made by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -