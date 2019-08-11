Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Clees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Clees


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Clees Obituary
Donald J. Clees

WW2 veteran, Donald J. Clees, 94, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1925 in Detroit, MI, to Robert J. Clees and Helen E. (Forstek) Clees.

Don is survived by his sons, Donald (Nina) Clees of Omaha, NE and Thomas (Janet Hoffman) Clees of Athens, GA; 2 grandchildren, Amy and Cristen Clees. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Susan McCann, Mary Caye McCann, Lynn (Dan) McCarty. Janet (Steve) Kyle, Jim (Julie) McCann, Brian (Margaret) McCann, Barb Hertzsch and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary; second wife, Susanne; brother, Robert and sisters, Noreen, Dorothy and Helen.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, at 2:00 p.m. with an hour of gathering before at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Interment will be private. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now