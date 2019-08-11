|
Donald J. Clees
WW2 veteran, Donald J. Clees, 94, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1925 in Detroit, MI, to Robert J. Clees and Helen E. (Forstek) Clees.
Don is survived by his sons, Donald (Nina) Clees of Omaha, NE and Thomas (Janet Hoffman) Clees of Athens, GA; 2 grandchildren, Amy and Cristen Clees. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Susan McCann, Mary Caye McCann, Lynn (Dan) McCarty. Janet (Steve) Kyle, Jim (Julie) McCann, Brian (Margaret) McCann, Barb Hertzsch and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary; second wife, Susanne; brother, Robert and sisters, Noreen, Dorothy and Helen.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, at 2:00 p.m. with an hour of gathering before at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Interment will be private. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
