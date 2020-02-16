Home

Donald J. Coburn


1954 - 2020
Donald J. Coburn Obituary
Donald J. Coburn

Donald John Coburn, age 65 passed away. Donald was born March 21, 1954 in Toledo to Robert and Dorothy (Reister) Coburn. He was employed with Meijer for many years before his retirement. Donald was a member of the Catawba Point Association and he enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by sister, Sharon. He is survived by his daughters, Sara Coburn and Sharon M. Coburn; step son, Steven Hudkins; brother, Robert; two sisters, Susan and Sandra; sisters and brothers in law, Beverly, Bonnie and Ronald and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Donald's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Donald's memory.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
