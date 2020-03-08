|
Donald J. Kirkham
Donald J. "Don" Kirkham, age 61, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born December 24, 1958 to James and Janet (Jerrett) Kirkham in Toledo.
Don graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and the University of Toledo, and then worked as a paramedic in the Toledo area for 38 years. He had an unrivaled sense of humor and certainly wasn't afraid to offer his opinion on any matter.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Theresa "Terry" (Raab) Kirkham; sons, Thomas, Michael and Andrew Kirkham; sister, Jane Kirkham; uncle, Roderick Jerrett; numerous Colwell family relatives, and countless Raab family in-laws.
The family will receive guests from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the funeral home.
One of Don's favorite pastimes was to make fun of his wife's "obsession" for the Fighting Irish of Central Catholic (the alma mater of his wife and three sons), often referring to her as a "Centra-holic" and joking that he had given the school enough of his money over the years. Because Don left the decision on memorial contributions to his family, his wife would like to return his sass one last time by asking that any memorial contribution be made in Don's name to Central Catholic High School.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020