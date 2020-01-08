|
(News story) Donald J. Seeman, a clarinetist and founding member of the Toledo Concert Band who played with the Toledo Symphony and had a behind-the-scenes role in music of all hues, died Sunday at the Grove at Oakleaf Village. He was 92.
He suffered apparent heart failure, daughter Amy Sujkowski said. Mr. Seeman, who had dementia, was singing at his evening meal before sitting in his favorite chair.
His wife, Carolyn Seeman, said: "He sang a song, and he was gone."
The longtime Old West End resident sang with the Toledo Opera, had been a cantor at Rosary Cathedral, and led or sang with other choirs.
He played clarinet and bass clarinet on the concert stage.
As a piano technician, his livelihood for decades, Mr. Seeman was on the job long before audiences filled the seats. Mr. Seeman kept pianos in prime playing condition, in school and university classrooms and auditoriums, at such venues as the Peristyle and the Stranahan Theater, and in homes and churches.
"He had a real aptitude for it," his wife said. "He enjoyed the work and meeting the people."
Those people included virtuoso pianists Vladimir Horowitz and Artur Rubinstein. One of his last assignments was at the Huntington Center in October, 2010, for the performance by the Eagles.
Mr. Seeman played clarinet with the Toledo Concert Band, that staple of Music Under the Stars at the Toledo Zoo, from its founding in 1950 until almost his 90th birthday.
"It kept him young, I know that," his daughter said.
He played clarinet in the symphony for years and was its personnel manager.
"I don't think anyone had any more patience than Don. He was very easygoing, easy to get along with," said his wife, a pianist and a former choral music teacher at Central Catholic High School.
His tenure with the symphony and the concert band came "in some of the formative years of those organizations," said Robert Bell, symphony president emeritus and a longtime symphony and concert band member who succeeded Mr. Seeman as personnel manager.
"He was a person of many talents," Mr. Bell said. "He took the job with passion and love for what he was doing. He was well liked and highly regarded."
Born April 20, 1927, to Lucy and Charles Seeman, he was a 1945 graduate of Scott High School. He was drafted as World War II ended and had covert assignments as a courier on three continents for the predecessor to the CIA.
He received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Toledo and taught English briefly in a Toledo junior high school.
He'd learned to play at the DePrisco family's music store downtown and later taught clarinet at UT and gave private lessons. He played in the house band for the Town Hall Theater and other burlesque venues of the era and played for big bands led by Johnny Knorr and Jack Runyan.
Surviving are his wife, the former Carolyn Bittick, whom he married Feb. 10, 1956; sons, John, Timothy, and Christopher; daughter, Amy Sujkowski, and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Museum of Art or Toledo Symphony.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020