Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:30 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
Donald J. Speweik Sr.


1934 - 2020
Donald J. Speweik Sr. Obituary
Donald J. Speweik Sr.

Donald J. Speweik Sr., age 85 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Don was born in Toledo, June 8, 1934, to Otto and Anastasia (Wasielewski) Speweik.

Don was employed as an insulator for Local 45. He enjoyed traveling, especially Florida; casinos, food, fishing, cars, and his dog, Misha. Don will be remembered as the "Mayor of Meadowlark" and his sense of humor.

Surviving is his loving wife, Susan; and his children, Donald J. (Kathi) Speweik Jr., Cindy (Bob) Skaggs, Kimberley (James) Black, Brenda (Chris) Barnes, Donna (Daniel) Cahill; step-children, Robert (Sue) Schwamberger, Randy (Mary) Schwamberger, Lorie (Tom) Shumer, Tina (Jack) Farris, Jim (Nicole) Schwamberger; 23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; 11 step grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren; and sisters, Vivian Tanner and Eleanor Justen. Also surviving is his furry best friend, Misha. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Jean (Cousino) Speweik.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 -8:00 p.m. with a scripture service beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Patrick of Heathdowns Church. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020
