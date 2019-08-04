Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald J. "Don" Stoner Sr.


1949 - 2019
Donald J. "Don" Stoner Sr. Obituary
Donald j. "Don" Stoner, Sr.

Donald J. Stoner, Sr., age 69, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born on Nov. 23, 1949 in Toledo to Harold J. Stoner, Sr. and Bessie M. Stoner. Don retired from Sharon Manufacturing and after retirement he worked at Norplas for several years.

He is survived by his son, Donald Stoner, Jr.; twin sister, Donna (Tim) Sobczak; brother, Gene (Marcia) Stoner; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Harold, Jr. Stoner and sister, Sally Stoner.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.

To leave a special message for Don's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
