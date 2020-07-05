Donald J. ValiquetteDonald J. Valiquette, 92, passed away on Saturday. June 27, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center, to be with his beloved wife, Irene, who preceded him in death on October 12, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 5, 1928 to Durward and Mary (Statkocki) Valiquette. As a result of a serious accident when he was 8 years old, Don was never able to serve in the military, but was a true Patriot nonetheless. Don was the owner-operator of East-Side Body Shop and Bayshore Body Shop for 8 years and then took over the family business, Valroy Radiators in Toledo where he worked for over 20 years. He was an avid boater and a lifetime member of Ottawa River Yacht Club for over 50 years. Don loved working to restore his father's Steelcraft boat. Don and his sweetheart, Irene "Dolly" owned and operated Don and Dolly's on Bayshore Road where they served the dock and shipyard lunch crowd for over 8 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church.Donald is survived grandchildren, Michelle Uhle and Joe (Tina) Jablonsky; and great- grandchildren; nephews, John, Rick and Gary Strutner; sisters-in-law, Audrey Lawerance and Anita Breuster. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Bonnie Jablonsky; sister, Frances Strutner.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 628 Locust St., Toledo, Ohio at 11:00 a.m., where visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure of NW Ohio. Arrangements by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley, Oregon Chapel.