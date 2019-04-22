Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Prayer Service 10:00 AM At Funeral Home Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Donald Dartt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald James Dartt Sr.

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Donald James Dartt, Sr., whose 38 years as a high school and college football official earned him a spot in the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Officials Hall of Fame in 1995, died April 12 at his West Toledo home of complications from dementia. He was 87.



A legend among high school and NCAA officials, Mr. Dartt called 300-plus high school football games in the Toledo area from 1957 to 1976 and spent more than two decades training a succeeding generation of officials, one of whom worked last fall's Michigan-Ohio State football game and one of whom worked two Super Bowls. He also served more than two decades as rules interpreter for the Northwest District Football Officials Association.



His son, Thom Dartt, noted how it was an annual rite of summer for his father to dig into annually updated high school and college football rule books the moment they were delivered to his house each June, spending the next several months poring over them with highlighters and red pens.



A 1995 Blade article notes that Mr. Dartt held the distinction of working every City League championship from 1966 through 1974, and worked the first OHSAA-sanctioned state football championship game at Ohio State in 1972. He might have officiated on-field longer if it wasn't for an extensive knee surgery that prompted him to leave and focus on training other officials.



He is believed to have trained about 300 of them.



"He was very instrumental to my career, no question," said Jim Shaw, his student in 1988 who went on to become a Big Ten official and worked the most recent Michigan-Ohio State game. "What's really amazing to me is all of the people he impacted. He's the one guy that I think of when I think of a mentor in officiating."



Another former student, Bob Wagoner, went on to a career as an NFL official and worked two Super Bowls.



Mr. Dartt was extremely rule-driven but also had a knack for gaining the trust and respect of coaches with his affable personality, according to those who knew him.



"He used to tell us that 'When everything was chaos, you're the cool head in the room,'" Mr. Shaw said. "He had a demeanor that made you feel at ease when he was officiating a game or when he was teaching."



"Don was like an icon," said Mike Poole, a retired high school football official who met Mr. Dartt when the two were co-workers at Baron Drawn Steel, a company that Mr. Dartt retired from in 1993. "He was very instrumental in helping a lot of people move on."



The dementia diagnosis was made 10 to 15 years ago, his son said, yet his father kept up with rules and often was familiar with the names of officials as they were announced at the beginning of games.



He "talked all of the time about his [former] students," Thom Dartt, now a football and basketball coach himself, said. "It almost defied the whole dementia thing," he said. "He really kept close track of his student officials."



Mr. Dartt described his father as "a very funny and quick-witted guy," and was impressed to learn that he weighed only 215 pounds when he played center for the University of Dayton football team in the early 1950s, which - even then - was about 50 or 60 pounds smaller than many opposing defensive linemen he had to block.



The senior Mr. Dartt was born May 5, 1931 in Toledo to Ronald and Mary Dartt. Donald Dartt, Sr., graduated from the University of Dayton in 1954. He was a 1949 Central Catholic High School graduate.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Dartt; sons Steve Dartt, Mike Dartt, Chris Dartt, and Thom Dartt; daughter Ellen Columber; 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo. Funeral prayers will be offered there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. inside Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo.



The family requests any tributes be made to University of Dayton Football, the UD Champions Scholars Fund.



This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at: [email protected] , 419-724-6079, or via Twitter @ecowriterohio. Published in The Blade on Apr. 22, 2019