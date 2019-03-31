Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Burial
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Donald James Litten


Donald James Litten Obituary
Donald James Litten

Donald James Litten, 72, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 19, 1946, in Toledo. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Donald is survived by Judith (Case) Litten, his loving wife of 52 years; children, Julie (Roger) Whitacre, Laurie Litten, and Jeff (Shawna) Litten; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter D. and Loretta (Phillips) Litten; brothers, Peter R., Richard, and Robert; nephew Brian Reiff.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
