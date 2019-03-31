|
Donald James Litten
Donald James Litten, 72, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 19, 1946, in Toledo. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Donald is survived by Judith (Case) Litten, his loving wife of 52 years; children, Julie (Roger) Whitacre, Laurie Litten, and Jeff (Shawna) Litten; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter D. and Loretta (Phillips) Litten; brothers, Peter R., Richard, and Robert; nephew Brian Reiff.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
