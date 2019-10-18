Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2255 Central Grove Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2255 Central Grove Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald John Doyle


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald John Doyle Obituary
Donald John Doyle

Donald John Doyle, age 78, of Toledo, passed away October 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born August 18, 1941 in Leamington, Ontario Canada. Don loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed sailing and helping others.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary L. Doyle; son, Daniel (Kellie) Doyle; grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan and Emily Doyle; brother, Gerry Doyle; and many nieces and nephews especially Susan Clarke and Patricia McMullen. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Germaine Doyle, and nephews, Matthew Mahoney and Mark McMullen.

Don retired from Ohio Bell in 1992, and was the founding president of BICSI (1975-1976). After retiring, he continued to lead an active life and was always willing to help others.

The family will receive guests, Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The family will greet family and friends Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove Ave where the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery, London, Ontario.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Don's memory.

To leave a special message for Don's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now