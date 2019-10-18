|
Donald John Doyle
Donald John Doyle, age 78, of Toledo, passed away October 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born August 18, 1941 in Leamington, Ontario Canada. Don loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed sailing and helping others.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary L. Doyle; son, Daniel (Kellie) Doyle; grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan and Emily Doyle; brother, Gerry Doyle; and many nieces and nephews especially Susan Clarke and Patricia McMullen. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Germaine Doyle, and nephews, Matthew Mahoney and Mark McMullen.
Don retired from Ohio Bell in 1992, and was the founding president of BICSI (1975-1976). After retiring, he continued to lead an active life and was always willing to help others.
The family will receive guests, Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The family will greet family and friends Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove Ave where the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery, London, Ontario.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Don's memory.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019