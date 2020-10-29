Donald John GlobigDonald John Globig, age 88, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away October 27, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital. He was born December 26, 1931, in Toledo, OH, to Hugo and Grace (Phillips) Globig. Donald was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served his country during the Korean War. Donald was employed as a building operator for Toledo Public Schools prior to his retirement. He enjoyed going to the Friendship Park Community Center. Donald loved woodworking, assembling puzzles and playing bingo.Donald is survived by his sons and daughter-in-laws, Michael and Elaine (Moore) Globig and Steven and Donna (Riggan) Globig; grandchildren, Nicholas (Aisling), Kathryne and Brianne Globig, and Sarah (Richard) Byrd; great-grandchildren, Fiona Globig and Elijah Byrd; and sister, Evelyn Plentz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Lampley) Globig; and sibling, Jane Smith, Hattie Olender, Grace Clary, Phillip, Robert, Paul and Larry Globig.Services for Donald will be held privately by his family. Memorial donations may be given to Friendship Park Community Center. Please share condolences at