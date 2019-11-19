|
Donald John Malinowski
Donald Malinowski, age 82, of Sylvania passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born April 11, 1937 in Toledo, OH he was the son of Anthony and Lottie (Tobianski) Malinowski. Growing up in the Polish Village, Don attended St. Adalbert Grade School, Woodward High School, and the University of Toledo. A gifted athlete, he actively participated in many sports including baseball at Woodward where he was captain his junior and senior years, bowling on the Woodward 1955 City Championship team, as well as basketball with his fellow neighborhood athletes, winning CYO championships with them at every level. He played baseball for Zedlitz Meats, slow pitch softball for the Edison Company Team - playing with them in several World Tournaments, and several All-Star Teams. Throughout his adult life he was an avid golfer, winning championships in the Northwest Ohio Funeral Directors annual event and the Toledo Edison Fall League in 2011, proudly teaming with his son Mark.
Don began working for the Edison Company in 1957 as a mail boy but was soon moved to a position in data processing, allowing him to enter the age of the computer in its infancy. He was promoted to Computer Operation Supervisor in 1972, and later to Administrative Support Systems within the Information Systems Department. He remained there until he was transferred to Cleveland, OH in 1986 to assist with the merger of Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric Illuminating. Don retired from Centerior Energy in 1993.
In 1996, Don and his wife, Valerie moved back to Toledo to work at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe. He was a valuable asset to the funeral home for many years, holding the position of Business Manager. Don even obtained his insurance license, allowing him to write pre-arrangements.
Music was always a great passion of Don's, giving him joy and success. In the 1960's he formed a vocal trio called "The Three Reasons" that gained popularity on the local music scene. They appeared at teen hops all over Toledo and recorded four songs: "Cruel, Cruel, Cruel", "No Regrets", "Kangaroo Twist", and "Beachtime" - which was distributed throughout the USA.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Valerie Sujkowski Malinowski; children, Mark (Janet) Malinowski, Kelly Malinowski (Rick) Minnich, and David (Dawn) Malinowski; their mother, Audrey Malinowski; stepson, Matthew Reese; grandchildren, Marisa, Julia, and Maxwell; step-grandchildren, Jeff and Stephanie; 6 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony "Tony" (Virginia) and Ollie (Helen) Malinowski; and sisters, Irene (Jack) Roberts and Louise C. (Emil) Olwick.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, November 20 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at
