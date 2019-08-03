|
Donald John Pozy
Donald John Pozy, 89 yrs, formerly of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday July 27, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Visitation was at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday July 30, 2019, along with a scripture reading service. He was laid in state at Light of Christ Catholic Parish, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Deerfield, MI, along with the Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Pastor Jeffrey Poll will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born February 15, 1930, in Toledo, OH. Donald was the son of Henry and Helen (Slowinski) Pozarzycki. He was a 1948 Summerfield High School Graduate and also attended University of Detroit. He attained his journeyman's card in tool and die making. He served with the US Air Force from 1950-1954. Donald married Mary Ann Kunkel in Toledo, OH, in 1958. Mary Ann died October 28, 2007. He was a tool and die maker for: Continental-Teledyne (Toledo, OH), Doehler-Jarvis (Toledo, OH), Ladapa Industries (Dundee, MI) and was owner and operator of F & H Manufacturing, where he made wood pallets from logs he cut down and sawed in his own mill retiring in 1992. He was a member of Light of Christ Catholic Parish, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Deerfield, MI, where he also was a part of the Men's Club. He was admired for his vegetable garden, fruit trees and mechanical prowess which enabled him to fix everything under the sun.
Survivors include: children, Joseph (Theresa Magnotta) Pozy, James Pozy, Jeanne (Joel Reese) Pozy, Julia Pozy, Jeffrey Pozy, John (Jamie) Pozy; grandchildren, Jacob, Marie and Matthew Pozy; Ethan and Gavin Pozy; Maggie Reese; sisters, Cathy Motter, Edwina "Carol" Sheets; an aunt, Matilda Gilmore and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Pozarzycki, Helen Schell; wife, Mary Ann; brothers, Richard Pozarzycki, Henry Jr. "Joe" Pozarzycki and sisters, Esther Swift and Helen "Nina" Crockett.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Light of Christ Catholic Parish.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 3, 2019