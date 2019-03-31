Donald John Ryan



Donald John Ryan, 80, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. His celebration of life will be held this Tuesday, April 2 at Inlet Oaks Clubhouse.



Don was born on May 21, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Martha and John Ryan. He married Elnore L. Pitney on January 11, 1958. They recently celebrated 61 year of marriage. They resided in Holland, Ohio and raised their 3 children before moving to Swanton, Ohio. They retired to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina in 2014. Don retired after 30 years at Modern Tool and Die. He also worked for Over the Road Expediting and Johnson's Trucking as a truck driver. Don was a John Deer Tractor enthusiast and enjoyed gardening and tinkering in his barn. He enjoyed spending time as a member of Club 16 in Holland, Ohio and attending tractor shows. He loved driving his John Deer green golf cart that he repaired and painted throughout Inlet Oaks and pestering all his friends. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Elnore L. Ryan and 3 children, Jackie Ryan Tenney [Charles Tenney], Donald Edward Ryan [Shelia Ryan], Russell John Ryan [Tracey Ryan]. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way.



He was preceded in death by his mother Martha Agnes Tafelski and father John Ryan.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019