|
|
Donald John Seeman
Donald John Seeman, age 92, longtime resident of Toledo's Old West End, died Sunday, January 5 at the Grove at Oakleaf Village. He was born April 20, 1927 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Lucy (Benedict) Seeman. Don was a graduate of Scott High School and the University of Toledo where he completed his Master's Degree in English Literature. A Veteran of the US Army and the OSS, he took part in several covert missions following WWII. Upon finishing his service and completing his education, he began his working career as a public school teacher but soon realized he would be happier self-employed. After apprenticing, he became one of the most sought after piano technicians in the region, tuning pianos for entire school systems, the University of Toledo, the Peristyle, the Masonic Auditorium, and countless homes and churches. As a staff piano technician for concert venues he met artists such as Arthur Rubenstein, Vladimir Horowitz, and most recently the "Eagles" when they appeared at the Huntington Center. He could walk backstage at any performance and be recognized by the stage crew. "Everyone knew Don."
Don was a talented musician, performer, and teacher known for his clarinet skill and beautiful baritone voice. He played for area Burlesque Halls and with big bands including Jack Runyon and Johnny Knorr. He was a member and former personnel manager of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, the Toledo Concert Band, and the Toledo Opera at a crucial time when they were becoming firmly established in the community. One of Don's greatest joys was singing. He was a cantor at Rosary Cathedral, performed several roles with the Toledo Opera, and proudly directed several area choirs, including the adult choir at St. John the Baptist and the former Diocesan Men's Choir.
Don was tremendously proud of his wife, children and grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments. Every visit involved updating him on their well-being and latest adventures. Supporting his family was most important to him, and he loved being reassured that his loved ones were all well and happy. Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn (Bittick) Seeman; children, John Seeman (Jacinta Hollon), Amy (Hilary) Sujkowski, Timothy Seeman, and Christopher (Diane) Seeman; grandchildren, Alyson (Dr. R.J.) Wessells, Andrea Sujkowski, Avery Sujkowski, Calvin Seeman, and Cody Seeman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frances, Charles, Robert, and David Seeman.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral at 10 a.m. Those attending the Mass are invited to go directly to the church. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with military honors in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make a donation in Don's honor are asked to consider the Toledo Symphony Orchestra or the Toledo Museum of Art. Condolences can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020