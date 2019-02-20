Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Donald Stoffel
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
530 Regina Pkwy.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
530 Regina Pkwy.
Toledo, OH
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald John Stoffel, age 83, of Toledo, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1936 Salem, SD to Henry and Elizabeth (Wingen) Stoffel. A member of the Teamsters union, Don was employed as a Truck Driver for 35 years, retiring from Roadway Trucking in 1994. He was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Toledo where he served as Festival chairman, Holy Name Society President, and church groundskeeper for many years. Don was a skilled woodcrafter. Generous with his time, he was always doing for others. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Colette "Becky" (LaChapelle) Stoffel; daughters, Lorri (Pat) Stott and Linda (Jon) Findlay; sons, Ron (Michelle) and Mike (Jennifer) Stoffel; grandchildren, Megan and Jenny Stott, Allison (Dan) Stong, Jonathan Findlay, and Nicholas, Henry, Cora, and Lucas Stoffel; and sister, Joann Snieder. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 sisters, and 3 brothers.

The Funeral Mass for Don will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Regina Coeli Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church narthex from 9 - 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial donations may be given to Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Pkwy., Toledo, OH 43612. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019
