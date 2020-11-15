Donald Johnson09/23/1935 - 11/08/2020Donald Lee Johnson, age 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Franciscan Care Center. He was born September 23, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri. Upon graduation from high school in Springfield, Ohio, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in the Korean War and earning the National Defense Service Medal. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, Don obtained numerous degrees in criminal justice pursuing a path in law enforcement, which culminated in service as Chief of Police for both Harding Township and Harbor View, Ohio. Don also founded and established State Security Service, an investigation and security guard company, specializing in assisting hospitals and industrial complexes. Headquartered out of the Historic Hillcrest Hotel in downtown Toledo, Don oversaw State Security as President, for over 30 years.In his personal time, Don enjoyed marksmanship, target shooting, trap and skeet. Don was a longtime member of The Toledo Club, as well as the Maumee River Yacht Club, enjoying boating on Lake Erie and the Maumee River.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Sarah Johnson. Donald is survived by his former wife, Carol Johnson, and their children Lee (Sara) – Sylvania, Ohio, Kevin – Atlanta, Georgia and his five grandchildren – Simon, Luke, Nora, Cole and Hayley Johnson.There will be no visitation or services at this time due to the COVID pandemic. Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania (419 841-2422) assisted the family with professional services.Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society (827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, Ohio 43537).