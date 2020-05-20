Donald Joseph KujawaDonald Joseph Kujawa, 84, of Toledo, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1936, to John and Sophie (Denesik) Kujawa in Toledo. Donald was a graduate of Macomber High School. He retired from Doehler Jarvis as a Tool & Die Man in 1998 after 40 years, and was a member of the UAW Local 12, the Quarter Century Club, and the Doehler Jarvis retirement group. A lifelong parishioner of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, Donald was an usher as well as a member of the Holy Name Society, Holy Family Society, and St. Hyacinth Seniors. He was very active in these groups and led the rosary at funeral homes for many years. He was also a generous blood donor, donating at least two gallons before he was too old to give. A Veteran of the Army National Guard, he was a member of the Catholic War Vets Logsdon-Walla Post 639.Donald loved everything that had to do with the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and gardening. An avid golfer, he was proud of scoring a hole-in-one with a 7 Iron on hole #12 at the South Toledo Golf Club. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he will be dearly missed.Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman; and beloved wife of 58 years, Violet Ann Kujawa. Surviving are his daughters, Julie (William) Czech and Sandra (George) Dudek; son, Jeffrey (Kathy) Kujawa; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Czech, Rachel (Justin) Pounds, Ryan (Casie) Czech, Allison Czech, Jennifer (Patrick) Amsdell, Abigail (Zach) Sullivan, Madalyn Dudek, Emma, Benjamin, and Samuel Kujawa; great-granddaughter, Mia Czech; sister, Marlene (Richard) Leu; and brother-in-law, Donald (Nancy) Gorny.Visitation with social distancing will be Friday, May 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church preceded by visitation at the church from 9:30-10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.Online condolences may be shared with Donald's family at