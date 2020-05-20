Donald Joseph Kujawa
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Joseph Kujawa

Donald Joseph Kujawa, 84, of Toledo, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1936, to John and Sophie (Denesik) Kujawa in Toledo. Donald was a graduate of Macomber High School. He retired from Doehler Jarvis as a Tool & Die Man in 1998 after 40 years, and was a member of the UAW Local 12, the Quarter Century Club, and the Doehler Jarvis retirement group. A lifelong parishioner of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, Donald was an usher as well as a member of the Holy Name Society, Holy Family Society, and St. Hyacinth Seniors. He was very active in these groups and led the rosary at funeral homes for many years. He was also a generous blood donor, donating at least two gallons before he was too old to give. A Veteran of the Army National Guard, he was a member of the Catholic War Vets Logsdon-Walla Post 639.

Donald loved everything that had to do with the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and gardening. An avid golfer, he was proud of scoring a hole-in-one with a 7 Iron on hole #12 at the South Toledo Golf Club. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he will be dearly missed.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman; and beloved wife of 58 years, Violet Ann Kujawa. Surviving are his daughters, Julie (William) Czech and Sandra (George) Dudek; son, Jeffrey (Kathy) Kujawa; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Czech, Rachel (Justin) Pounds, Ryan (Casie) Czech, Allison Czech, Jennifer (Patrick) Amsdell, Abigail (Zach) Sullivan, Madalyn Dudek, Emma, Benjamin, and Samuel Kujawa; great-granddaughter, Mia Czech; sister, Marlene (Richard) Leu; and brother-in-law, Donald (Nancy) Gorny.

Visitation with social distancing will be Friday, May 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church preceded by visitation at the church from 9:30-10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with Donald's family at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Cloyd
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved